Toni passed into heaven April 23, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Birmingham, AL on March 20, 1939. She attended H. B. Plant High School where she was a cheerleader. We met at the fence during the Plant-Jesuit football game, fell in love and were married ten months later on August 8, 1955.
Toni went to Tampa Business College. Her first job was at Tampa Electric. We moved to Tarpon Springs in 1958 where she was the secretary at Vitro Tracking Station.
In 1964 we bought May's Flowers in Homosassa Springs. We move the Florist business to Crystal River four months later and renamed it Crystal Florist & Gifts where we worked for 25 years.
Toni became known as one of the best designers in the business. She went into the silk flower business known as The Silk Bazaar in Ocala, Florida and she spent 14 years in Home Decorating & silk tree manufacturing. She showed her goods off at the Furniture & Accessory Shows from Miami to Atlanta.
July 5, 2001 she lay down on her bed and died. Our 3 Yorkies sounded the alarm. She was blue in the face when I got to her. I ran the devil off and said "God, I want my wife back". I called for help and gave her CPR until help arrived, praying she "would live and not die and declare the works of God" all the while. Fifty two (52) minutes later Toni got her first heartbeat halfway to the Hospital in Ocala. I cannot include more of the last 19 years here, but know that Jesus has her now and I am Happy for Her. Great God almighty, Free at last, Free at last.
A Celebration of Life Service for Toni will be held at Revive Church, 821 West Minneola Ave in Clermont, FL on July 4th, at 1 p.m.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.