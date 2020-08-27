1/1
Carson R. Guy
2000 - 2020
Carson Richard Guy, born on November 23, 2000, passed away on August 23, 2020. Carson was born in Gainesville, FL and lived in Crystal River since 2013. He worked at Pete's Pier and was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.
He is survived by his parents, Cindi Guy of Crystal River, Florida and Christopher Guy of Gainesville, Florida, his two brothers Cameron Guy and Colin Guy and his grandmothers, Cathy O'Brien and Elizabeth Guy. He is also being mourned by his long-time girlfriend, Taryn Hudgens of Crystal River.
Carson loved the water, cooking, and spending time with his friends. He will be missed dearly. The family will receive guests for a viewing on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River, those attending are asked to observe current safety guidelines. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gulf To Lake Church in Crystal River, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gulf To Lake Church in Crystal River
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
