1/1
Casey Palmer
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with unimaginable and debilitating sadness to announce that on Friday, September 18, 2020, Casey Palmer, a compassionate, loyal, supportive and irreplaceable husband and a father of two children, entered eternal life at the age of 51.
Casey was born on May 6, 1969 in Evergreen Alabama to Sandra Pelham and Truman Palmer. On March 9, 2013 he married Nicole Ann Davis after almost 12 years together. Casey has 2 wonderful son's that he will live through, Dillon and Trace Palmer.
Casey started in the insurance business in 1992 with United American Insurance Company and worked his way up to General Agent status. His loyalty to his customers allowed him to achieve a high level of success. He was well respected by his peers and was praised continuously by his clients for the superior service he provided. His legacy will still be touching lives for many years to come. Everyone was better for knowing him. Casey's loyalty was not only professional but flooded into his personal life as well. Casey was a highly devoted husband, father, and friend.
Casey's magnetic spirit is carried on by his wife Nicole, his two children, Dillon and Trace Palmer, his mother and step-father Sandra and Al Griffin, his two brothers Kevin and Dennis Palmer, his half-sister Tammy Palmer, his Aunt Lana Faulkner, Uncle Leo (Torch) Ford, and his cousins, nieces and nephews. Casey was preceded in death by his father, Truman Palmer, and his beloved "Grammy" Colleen Glass.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River Florida at 1:00 o'clock P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Citrus County Animal Services. He often made generous donations to St. Jude's and he absolutely adored his pound puppy, Nihilo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved