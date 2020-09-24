It is with unimaginable and debilitating sadness to announce that on Friday, September 18, 2020, Casey Palmer, a compassionate, loyal, supportive and irreplaceable husband and a father of two children, entered eternal life at the age of 51.
Casey was born on May 6, 1969 in Evergreen Alabama to Sandra Pelham and Truman Palmer. On March 9, 2013 he married Nicole Ann Davis after almost 12 years together. Casey has 2 wonderful son's that he will live through, Dillon and Trace Palmer.
Casey started in the insurance business in 1992 with United American Insurance Company and worked his way up to General Agent status. His loyalty to his customers allowed him to achieve a high level of success. He was well respected by his peers and was praised continuously by his clients for the superior service he provided. His legacy will still be touching lives for many years to come. Everyone was better for knowing him. Casey's loyalty was not only professional but flooded into his personal life as well. Casey was a highly devoted husband, father, and friend.
Casey's magnetic spirit is carried on by his wife Nicole, his two children, Dillon and Trace Palmer, his mother and step-father Sandra and Al Griffin, his two brothers Kevin and Dennis Palmer, his half-sister Tammy Palmer, his Aunt Lana Faulkner, Uncle Leo (Torch) Ford, and his cousins, nieces and nephews. Casey was preceded in death by his father, Truman Palmer, and his beloved "Grammy" Colleen Glass.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River Florida at 1:00 o'clock P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Citrus County Animal Services. He often made generous donations to St. Jude's and he absolutely adored his pound puppy, Nihilo.