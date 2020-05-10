|
Cassandra Marie Peterson, 31 of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully at her home in Inverness on May 1, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH on November 26, 1988, and arrived in this area in 2014, coming from Ocala, FL. Cassandra was a restaurant manager, and a Christian by faith. She enjoyed dancing and was a member of the MECCA Program in Marion County.
She loved people and especially her children. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her. Cassandra is survived by 2 sons, Gabriel and Christian Peterson. 2 daughters, Elleceia and Giovanna Peterson; her parents Eric and Daphne Peterson; and her sister Sarah Peterson. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Cassandra will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020