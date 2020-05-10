Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Cassandra M. Peterson


1988 - 2020
Cassandra M. Peterson Obituary
Cassandra Marie Peterson, 31 of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully at her home in Inverness on May 1, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH on November 26, 1988, and arrived in this area in 2014, coming from Ocala, FL. Cassandra was a restaurant manager, and a Christian by faith. She enjoyed dancing and was a member of the MECCA Program in Marion County.
She loved people and especially her children. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her. Cassandra is survived by 2 sons, Gabriel and Christian Peterson. 2 daughters, Elleceia and Giovanna Peterson; her parents Eric and Daphne Peterson; and her sister Sarah Peterson. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Cassandra will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020
