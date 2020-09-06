Catherine L. Johnson, 73, of Dunnellon, FL passed away on August 13th, 2020 under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Cathy was born on April 8th, 1947 in Eustis, FL. She moved to Citrus County 54 years ago and made this area of Florida her home for the rest of her life.

Cathy will be greatly missed by her extended family of friends at the Inverness Flea Market, where she was the Manager for the last 11 years. Among the many community service accomplishments that Cathy contributed to, Cathy's special interest was to the Historic Hernando School, where she served as Chairman of the Hernando Heritage Council, and devoted countless hours towards the restoration of the building and grounds.

A donation in her memory to continue her work can be sent to the Hernando Heritage Council 2415 N. Florida Ave. Hernando, FL 34442.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. Johnson, who passed away in August, 2011. Her survivors include her three daughters, Angela Rushton (Chris), Laura Fashauer (Mike), and Rebecca Farless (Keith); her many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and her brother Joseph Winter (Patty) and sister Sue Coffey (Ray).

A Celebration of Life will be held for Cathy at the First Christian Church 2018 Colonade St. Inverness, FL. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00pm.

