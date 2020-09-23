Catherine Shriver, nee Morris, 85, of Lecanto, FL, died, on September 19, 2020 at Superior Residence in Lecanto, FL. She was born on April 30, 1935 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Scott and Helene Morris.

As a native of Washington, DC, she attended Catholic University Campus Grade School, Immaculata Seminary High School and Strayer Business College all in the DC area.

She moved to Lecanto, FL in 1991 from Springfield, VA with her husband Roger, whom she married in August of 1958. Catherine had been a volunteer for the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park from 1991 to 1996, Ted Williams Museum from 1994 to 2000, where she served as the volunteer museum secretary for five of those years, and had also been a volunteer at Rock Crusher Canyon. At the time of her death, she was a volunteer for the Citrus Memorial Hospital and Friends of the CF Foundation.

She was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church, the St. Scholastica Council of Catholic Women, American Irish Club, and the Share Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Roger Shriver. Survivors include her sister, Celene Morris Brooke-Boulet, nephew, Scott Brooke, his wife Carol and their children, Danny, Marcel (Tiffany) and Jessica, and her nephew, Danny Brooke and his wife, Tanya and their son, Jordan.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Shriver will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roger, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Prior to the service, the family will gather at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pope John Paul II Catholic School at 4341 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.

