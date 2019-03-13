Cecil Clarence Jernigan, age 98 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed from this life Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County.
He was born Tuesday, October 19, 1920 in Tunnel Springs, Alabama. He was the son of the late John and Betty (Rikard) Jernigan.
Mr. Jernigan was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cookeville. Mr. Jernigan was retired from the United States Air Force and served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He never met a stranger and was a great neighbor.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Genevieve (Hunt) Jernigan of Cookeville, TN.
2 Daughters and Son-in-law: Carra and Mike McNelly of Cookeville, TN and Jeanne and John Prather (Deceased); 1 Son and Daughter-in-law: David and Mary Jernigan of Asheville, NC; 6 Grandchildren: Sara and (Husband) Brian Agne, Erin Jernigan, Elizabeth McNelly, Adam Jernigan, Annie McNelly, Cynthia Garrett; 4 Great Grandchildren: Hayden, Hannah, Kayden, and Cassian.
Funeral services for Mr. Jernigan will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 12:00 PM from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Stone officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cookeville Rescue Mission, Heart of the Cumberland, and Operation Christmas Child.
Crest Lawn Funeral Home
800 W Jackson St
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6384
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019