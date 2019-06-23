Cecil "Pat" Hilton was born in Pine Missouri on November 5, 1921 and raised by his loving parents Clarence and Molly Dudley. He passed away on June 5, 2019 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, FL. Pat served his country during WWII spending six years in the Pacific aboard the USS Salt Lake City, "Old Swayback". He served during and after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was discharged as Turret Captain 1st Class in 1945.
Pat fell in love and married Mary Johnson and they had a daughter, but sadly Mary passed away in 1959 from cancer.
He spent many years in the heating/air conditioning industry, later owning his own business with his second wife Dixie for many more years in Largo, FL.
Pat and Dixie retired to Crystal River, FL and later moved to Homosassa, FL to be near family.
He is survived by his loving daughter: Patsy Howell and stepchildren: Jerry Lasher and Mary Lynn Powell, eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He will be missed very much!
Pat will be cremated and buried along with his beloved wife of 45 years, Marian "Dixie" Hilton (1917-2008), in The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with military honors. Arrangements made by Neptune Society.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 23, 2019