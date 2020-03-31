|
Celia Sampedro peacefully passed away on March 28, 2020 under the loving care of family and Vitas Healthcare/Hospice, finally pain free after a three year battle with mesothelioma. The oldest of three sisters, Celia was born June 21, 1942 in Wilmington, NC to Mildred and Oscar Walton. While attending East Carolina College, she met John, her husband of 59 years. Job responsibilities took the Sampedro family to Richmond, Birmingham, Shreveport, Knoxville, Washington D.C. and Hartford, finally putting down roots in Citrus Hills in 1996.
Celia was predeceased by a son, Edmund, and is survived by her husband, a daughter, Kathleen, two grandsons, John and Greg, and sisters Mary and Lynn.
Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus and maintaining social distancing, private arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Celia's name to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice), 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Celia will be missed by all who knew her. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020