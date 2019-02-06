Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cerythia Rose Banck 61, of Homosassa, passed away Tuesday January 29, 2019 under the loving care of her family and Hospice. She was born September 8, 1957 in Terre Haute, IN but was a resident of Homosassa, FL for over 45 years. Cerythia served the Lord as a Baptist. She was a retired commercial/residential cleaning service business owner.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen V. "Jennie" Higgins; her grandparents, William and Queen Cotten; her siblings Richard & Darlene Blankenship; her Aunt & Uncle, Junior and Marilyn Hunt; her Uncles, Jerry Cotten, Douglas and Thomas (Eddy) Cotton. Survivors include daughters Marcia Ryman(Isaac) of Hernando, FL, Lisa Banck and Jennifer Strobl of Homosassa, FL; her father Norval Blankenship(Marcella) of Indianapolis, IN; sisters Beverly Winters of Homosassa, Rosie Blankenship, Rebecca Moore, Ruby Wilson, Debbie Sons, Laurie Woodall, all from Indianapolis, IN; brother Bobby Higgins of Waco, TX; brothers Dennis, Steve, and Dave Blankenship, all from Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren Nathaniel Perry of Crystal river, FL, Cierra Perry, Isaac and Colby Ryman all of Hernando, FL, Kyle and Julia Strobl of Homosassa, FL; many other extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service for Cerythia will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2019, 2:00 p.m. visitation, followed by service at 3:00 p.m. at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service- Brooksville Chapel, 1190 S. Broad St., Brooksville FL, 34601.

