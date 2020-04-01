Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Cesar Bode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cesar "Bob" Bode


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cesar "Bob" Bode Obituary
Cesar "Bob" Bode, 90 of Crystal River, FL passed away Saturday March 28, 2020. He was born September 5, 1929 in Tampa, FL and came here 3 years ago from there. Mr. Bode was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from Peoples Gas Co. He also served as a School Bus Driver for Hillsborough County Schools. Bob enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Dorothy and living life to the fullest.
He is survived by his son Robert Bode, daughter Linda Walters, step son John E. Farabaugh, step daughters Judy Lawanna Stephens and Kelly E. Johns, grandchildren Richard, Christopher, Shannon and Alyssa, great grandchildren Clara and Collin, a niece Connie Marie Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Jeri Wilson and his sister Celia Bode Hernandez.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date by the family. Private interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cesar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now