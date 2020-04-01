|
Cesar "Bob" Bode, 90 of Crystal River, FL passed away Saturday March 28, 2020. He was born September 5, 1929 in Tampa, FL and came here 3 years ago from there. Mr. Bode was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from Peoples Gas Co. He also served as a School Bus Driver for Hillsborough County Schools. Bob enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Dorothy and living life to the fullest.
He is survived by his son Robert Bode, daughter Linda Walters, step son John E. Farabaugh, step daughters Judy Lawanna Stephens and Kelly E. Johns, grandchildren Richard, Christopher, Shannon and Alyssa, great grandchildren Clara and Collin, a niece Connie Marie Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Jeri Wilson and his sister Celia Bode Hernandez.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date by the family. Private interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020