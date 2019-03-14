Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Strickland Funeral Home
Charles Allan Pounds, 66 of Dunnellon, FL passed away on March 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Allan Pounds, Jr., his wife, Cyndi, and his parents, Charles and Betty Pounds. Charlie was a US Navy Veteran and worked as a technician for Storer Cable TV and in maintenance for Sarasota County. He had a big heart and loved to help others. Charlie will be buried in a private service in Dunedin, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
"May the Lord watch between you and me when we are absent one from another" Genesis 31:49
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
