Charles A. Schumacher
Charles was born on the family farm at Loretto, Minnesota on May 28, 1932 to Conrad and Mabel (Russell) Schumacher. The family moved to Pierz and then Little Falls where he graduated high school in 1950.
Charlie played professional baseball with the New York Giants' farm team at Wisconsin Rapids. Charlie attended St. Cloud State Teachers College for three years before enlisting in the US Army.
Charlie was assigned to Headquarter Special Troop Command at Ft. Benning, Georgia as an Intelligence Specialist as Corporal 1st Class. He attended Moorhead State Teachers College on the GI Bill and graduated in 1957. During college he met and married Lorene Holmberg.
They moved to Perham where he taught and coached for over 40 years. Charlie passed away July 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife Lorene, children Charlene (James K) Nelson, Cathy (Anthony L) Westrum, Charles L. (Rosalie), Cecilie (DuWayne) Cookman, Curt, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one brother Robert. Funeral arrangements pending.
Visitation Friday, August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service Perham, MN. Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation Saturday, August 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church Perham with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Memorial Cemetery, Perham.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019