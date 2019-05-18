Charles Anthony Carrigan, 61, of Hernando, FL passed away May 10, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 26, 1958 to Robert and Sara Carrigan, Sr. in Bangor, ME. Charles grew up in Brewer, ME and spent much of his adult life traveling between ME and FL. He loved being a Chef and had a true passion for cooking and the outdoors. Some of his hobbies included camping, boating and fishing. Charles loved his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobby Carrigan and nephews Charles and Thomas Carrigan.

Charles is survived by his children Joseph (Mechelle) Carrigan, Daniel (Jessica) Carrigan and Samantha (Gregory) Hulse; siblings Patrick (Barbara) Carrigan, Michael (Jean) Carrigan, William (Helen) Carrigan, his twin sister Jeanne Johnson, Merry Carrigan, Gerald Carrigan and sister-in-law Marie Carrigan; grandchildren Aiden, Brett, Cecilia, Jacob, Kayleigh, Sophia and Bryson. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 18 to May 20, 2019