Charles S. "Chuck" Bowling, Jr., 85, of Inverness, FL, passed away on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at his home. A native of Princeton, W. Va., he was born Aug. 27, 1934 to Charles Sr. and Hattie Sue (Chambers) Bowling, one of three children. Chuck, as he was known to many, was a retired meter reader for Sumter Electric and had been employed in the same field in his native West Virginia, but also as a lineman. Mr. Bowling served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army in the post Korean War Era and was stationed in Europe. He moved to Inverness 50 years ago from Bluefield, W. Va., was of the Baptist faith, and loved to read. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Boyd.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Betty A, Bowling; sister Charlotte Blanar; son David Bowling (wife Angela); daughter Susan (husband David); stepson Terry "Dusty" Bremer; grandchildren Josh, Christopher (wife Emily), Shawna, Mindy, Amanda and Sarah; step grandsons Dusty (wife Sarah) and Rusty; eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, Faith and Brooke. A funeral service of remembrance will be held on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Interment will be private at a later date at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. www.wilder funeral.com.
