Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Bowling Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Bowling Jr. Obituary
Charles S. "Chuck" Bowling, Jr., 85, of Inverness, FL, passed away on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at his home. A native of Princeton, W. Va., he was born Aug. 27, 1934 to Charles Sr. and Hattie Sue (Chambers) Bowling, one of three children. Chuck, as he was known to many, was a retired meter reader for Sumter Electric and had been employed in the same field in his native West Virginia, but also as a lineman. Mr. Bowling served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army in the post Korean War Era and was stationed in Europe. He moved to Inverness 50 years ago from Bluefield, W. Va., was of the Baptist faith, and loved to read. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Boyd.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Betty A, Bowling; sister Charlotte Blanar; son David Bowling (wife Angela); daughter Susan (husband David); stepson Terry "Dusty" Bremer; grandchildren Josh, Christopher (wife Emily), Shawna, Mindy, Amanda and Sarah; step grandsons Dusty (wife Sarah) and Rusty; eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, Faith and Brooke. A funeral service of remembrance will be held on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Interment will be private at a later date at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. www.wilder funeral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now