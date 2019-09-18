Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Marchildon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Marchildon


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Marchildon Obituary
Charles D. Marchildon, 71, of Lecanto, FL passed away September 3, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto. He was born in Crookston, MN on April 11, 1948 to the late Donovan and Alta (Ostenaa) Marchildon.
Charles was a history teacher, and arrived in this area in 2006, coming from Glebokie, Poland. He served our country with honor and distinction in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Viet Nam War. During his time in service, he received several awards which included the Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, and the Purple Heart medal. He was a Catholic by faith, and enjoyed traveling, taking walks, and reading.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Ewa; his daughter Anabel Marchildon of Lecanto; and sisters Dawn Hovden of Fargo, ND and Pat Astrup of Dilworth, MN.
A Celebration of Life for Charles will be taking place at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now