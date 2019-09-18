|
Charles D. Marchildon, 71, of Lecanto, FL passed away September 3, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto. He was born in Crookston, MN on April 11, 1948 to the late Donovan and Alta (Ostenaa) Marchildon.
Charles was a history teacher, and arrived in this area in 2006, coming from Glebokie, Poland. He served our country with honor and distinction in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Viet Nam War. During his time in service, he received several awards which included the Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, and the Purple Heart medal. He was a Catholic by faith, and enjoyed traveling, taking walks, and reading.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Ewa; his daughter Anabel Marchildon of Lecanto; and sisters Dawn Hovden of Fargo, ND and Pat Astrup of Dilworth, MN.
A Celebration of Life for Charles will be taking place at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019