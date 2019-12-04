|
Mr. Charles Edward Pate, age 82 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born June 27, 1937 in Robbins, NC, the son of David Norman Pate of Farmville, Va and Evelyn Edwards and Jerome Kinney of Greenwood, SC. He was a United States Navy veteran having served on the USS Kearsarge CVA-33 from the mid to the late 1950s. Mr. Pate was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, David Thomas Pate, and stepbrother Ronny Kinney. He is survived by his younger brother, Ronnie Pate of South Boston, Va; his daughter, Caprice Pate Wilborn of Bluffton, SC; sons, Kerry Pate of Columbia, SC, Peter John Pate of Glasgow, Ky, and Chad Pate of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Jim and David Wilborn, Wilder and Lakelan Pate and Leah Pate; and many nieces and nephews in SC, VA and WY.
The last 22 years he has spent reunited and living with his first love Jeanne Morris and is survived by her and her son Steve Morris and daughter Shari Burgard, grandchildren Garrett Morris and Ryan and Brittney Burgard, and 7 great grandchildren.
Chuck was raised in Lexington, NC and later Greenwood, SC before joining the US Navy. While in the Navy, he was in Hawaii, the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and other places he would not disclose. While in the Navy in San Diego, Chuck was asked to become a model for the shop that served all the servicemen. After his Navy service he attended Clemson University, and was a huge fan of his Tigers.
A lover of the ocean and all water, and an avid athlete, Chuck excelled at everything from scuba diving to swimming to football to golf to tennis and had no fear. He was hired occasionally on Hilton Head Island to dive in alligator infested lagoons to retrieve golf bags that somehow "jumped" into the lagoon. He played golf in the ProAm on Hilton Head with the Philadelphia Phillies Mike Schmidt and often practiced tennis with Bjorn Borg.
He loved music and would dance with his daughter to Jim Croce's Bad, Bad Leroy Brown when she was young. He could often be found in Homosassa listening to live music, supporting his friends in their creative endeavors. He was interested in everything from art to music to architecture to history to poetry. He loved a beautiful sunset by the water. A real Renaissance man.
He had the most beautiful smile. He never met a stranger and would give anyone in need the shirt off his back. He loved sharing a cold beer or glass of wine with friends, and had a particular fondness for talking with Vietnam veterans. He wrote a poem for his brother Ronnie Pate who served in Vietnam about the hero he was to Chuck, that feeling was mutual. Ronnie told him that he is the reason Ronnie made it back from Vietnam.
He loved the Lowcountry of South Carolina having lived on Hilton Head Island from the early 1970s to the mid 1980s.
Chuck survived a bad car accident on the night before his 80th birthday. He was not expected to survive and gained the nickname Miracle Man from the Doctors and Nurses who treated him.
He leaves so many friends all over who were all blessings in his life. Thank you, he loved each of you!
Chuck was a beautiful man inside and out. He was magnetic, and seemed larger than life. His presence was huge, and his heart was even larger. He loved hard, and we would ask you to live much the same. Walk in Love.
A celebration of his life is being planned in Ho-
mosassa, Fl in a few weeks and another will be held in the Hilton Head Island area at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the family of a local veteran or to Warrior Surf Foundation, a non profit founded by a veteran helping veterans with ptsd and other service related issues by teaching them to surf and offering therapeutic services. The founder was nominated as one of 10 national heroes in 2017 making a difference in the lives of others. Checks can be sent in memory of Chuck Pate to Warrior Surf Foundation at P.O. Box 585, Folly Beach, SC 29439.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral
Home.com. Arrangements by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
God Bless, Godspeed and Hooyah!
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019