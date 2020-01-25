Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles I. McCue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles I. McCue, age 89, formerly of Janesville, WI, and Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Homosassa, FL.

Charles (Chuck) was born in Janesville, WI on September 1, 1930 to the late Charles and Clara McCue. Chuck married Thelma Korsmo on November 10, 1951 at the 1st Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI. Chuck was a proud Navy Veteran of the

Chuck was a dedicated husband, loving father, and exceptional grandfather. He prided himself on being the first one to call on a birthday, to sing "Happy Birthday". His vocal talent was impressive. He was proud of the solos he sang in church as a youth. Even in November, he sang a favorite, childhood Christmas solo to his rehab therapist. Chuck was quite savvy with his computer and took pride in his genealogy research and Family Tree Maker. He followed numerous relatives and friends on Facebook. Chuck loved football, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was always wearing one of his many Packer or Badger t-shirts. Chuck will be truly missed and will never be forgotten. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Thelma; parents; sisters Charlotte Wilson and 15-month-old Elenore McCue; and son-in-law, Mark Soper.

He is survived by his son, Bradley (Dana) McCue of Waukesha, WI; daughter, Tamara (Ben) Soper of Tacoma, WA; sons, Michael (Holly) McCue of Louisville, KY and Eric (Kamolpan; Aeh) McCue of Homosassa, FL; five grandchildren, Alexandra McCue, Timothy McCue, Kayla (Christian) Kinley, Andrew Soper, Davis (Katelyn) McCue; former daughter-in-law, Susan Davis of Louisville, KY; nieces and nephews including Richard (Judy) McCue of Janesville, WI, and Debbie Smoker (Keith Lippert) of Englewood, FL.

The family would like to give a special thank you to All About Caring and Vitas Healthcare for the exceptional care they gave to Chuck and his family.

Interment will take place in the spring or summer in Janesville, WI, where family and friends will gather to honor the memories and the love of Chuck and Thelma as they are both laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Charles McCue to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church; 302 N Parker Dr, Janesville, WI 53545. Charles I. McCue, age 89, formerly of Janesville, WI, and Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Homosassa, FL.Charles (Chuck) was born in Janesville, WI on September 1, 1930 to the late Charles and Clara McCue. Chuck married Thelma Korsmo on November 10, 1951 at the 1st Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI. Chuck was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War , serving on the USS Boxer. He then became a Deputy Sheriff for Rock County, WI. His final employment was Chief of Security for the General Motors Corporation, first in Janesville, WI, followed by the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, KY. Retirement brought Chuck and Thelma to Homosassa, FL where they were longtime residents of Sugarmill Woods subdivision.Chuck was a dedicated husband, loving father, and exceptional grandfather. He prided himself on being the first one to call on a birthday, to sing "Happy Birthday". His vocal talent was impressive. He was proud of the solos he sang in church as a youth. Even in November, he sang a favorite, childhood Christmas solo to his rehab therapist. Chuck was quite savvy with his computer and took pride in his genealogy research and Family Tree Maker. He followed numerous relatives and friends on Facebook. Chuck loved football, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was always wearing one of his many Packer or Badger t-shirts. Chuck will be truly missed and will never be forgotten. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Thelma; parents; sisters Charlotte Wilson and 15-month-old Elenore McCue; and son-in-law, Mark Soper.He is survived by his son, Bradley (Dana) McCue of Waukesha, WI; daughter, Tamara (Ben) Soper of Tacoma, WA; sons, Michael (Holly) McCue of Louisville, KY and Eric (Kamolpan; Aeh) McCue of Homosassa, FL; five grandchildren, Alexandra McCue, Timothy McCue, Kayla (Christian) Kinley, Andrew Soper, Davis (Katelyn) McCue; former daughter-in-law, Susan Davis of Louisville, KY; nieces and nephews including Richard (Judy) McCue of Janesville, WI, and Debbie Smoker (Keith Lippert) of Englewood, FL.The family would like to give a special thank you to All About Caring and Vitas Healthcare for the exceptional care they gave to Chuck and his family.Interment will take place in the spring or summer in Janesville, WI, where family and friends will gather to honor the memories and the love of Chuck and Thelma as they are both laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Charles McCue to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church; 302 N Parker Dr, Janesville, WI 53545. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy General Motors World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close