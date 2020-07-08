1/
Charles Imbergamo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC Charles Imbergamo, U.S. Army (RET), 76, of Homosassa, passed away on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Friends will be received on Thurs., July 9, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, with the use of masks and social distancing observed, as Wilder can accommodate 20 persons at the same time.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., July 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa. Military Honors interment will be private.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved