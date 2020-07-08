SFC Charles Imbergamo, U.S. Army (RET), 76, of Homosassa, passed away on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Friends will be received on Thurs., July 9, 2020 from 6-8 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, with the use of masks and social distancing observed, as Wilder can accommodate 20 persons at the same time.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., July 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa. Military Honors interment will be private.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
