Charles "Chuck" J. Munsee, 67, of Crystal River, Florida passed away July 30, 2020. He was born May 11, 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Lawrence and G. Josephine Munsee. Chuck was a retired maintenance worker at Seven Rivers Hospital for 29 years, He was known as "Mr. Fix It" and enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Inglis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher J. Munsee, two brothers, Michael McGuern and Dale Munsee. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Christine Yost Munsee, daughter, Caralee Munsee, brother James "Jim" Munsee, 3 grandchildren, Stephen J. Heil, Zachary Heil and fiance' Alivia Davis, Terry Lee White, 4 great granddaughters Alice Heil, Calee Heil, Aleigha Ciccone, and Gracie Lyn Heil, one great grandson Charlie Aiden Heil and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday August 6th 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Inglis from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and his Celebration of his Life beginning at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

