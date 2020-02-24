Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132

Charles Knecht


1947 - 2020
Charles Knecht Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Charles Knecht , age 72, of Dunnellon, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00PM.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mr. Knecht was born April 23, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Clifford and Evelyn (Moore) Knecht. He died February 17, 2020 in Lecanto, FL.
Mr. Knecht was an Army veteran serving proudly as a member of 173rd Airborne division of the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of Air Borne Brigade. He worked as a Corrections Officer, and also owned Rite-Way sewer, drainage cleaning. His interests included the in Citrus Springs, the in Ocala, he also adopted a highway, and loved writing letters to the Chronicle being active in county politics. He moved to Dunnellon, Florida from Brooklyn New York.
Mr. Knecht was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Tamara Knecht. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Knecht of Dunnellon, FL, son, Charles (Trudy) Knecht of Hernando, FL, son, Christopher Knecht of Brooklyn, NY, daughter, Patricia Knecht of Staten Island, NY, daughter, Shannon Knecht of Gainesville, FL, brother, Thomas (Denise) Knecht of San Jose, CA, brother, Danny Knecht of North Charleio, PA, sister, Patricia Miller of Midlothian, VA, 7 grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020
