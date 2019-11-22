Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450

Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450

Mr. Charles L Sanders


1937 - 2019
Mr. Charles L Sanders Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Charles L Sanders , age 82, of Floral City, Florida, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Charles was born January 22, 1937 in Tampa, FL, son of Leon and Vada (Dossey) Sanders. He died November 19, 2019 in Floral City FL. He worked as a Lineman for GTE and moved to Floral City from Tampa in 1997. Mr. Sanders was a member of the Citrus Masonic Lodge #118,and the Lions Club.
Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Bertha Sanders of Floral City, FL, daughter, Patricia Ann Turner of Riverview, FL, daughter, Shirley (Cleveland) Duke of Valrico, FL, son, Charles L Sanders of Floral City, FL, daughter, Melissa (Eddie) Hammond of Tampa, FL, grandchildren Brandy, Michelle, Billy, Michael, Luke, Eric, Katie, Jacob and Melissa Cleary, great-grandchildren, Abby, Skylar, Brandon, Fallon, Julien, Jordan, Emma, Braydan and Britta, and Loving Dog Lil'Bit.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
