Charles Lee Hindbaugh, "Chuck", of Citrus Springs, was called to heaven on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, the 48th Anniversary of his wedding to his beloved wife Judith "Judy" Ann (Warmanen). Chuck was born 26 December 1952 in Monroe, Michigan to Augustine & Betty Virginia (Workinger) Hindbaugh. Chuck worked as a Journeyman Electrician with the Ford Motor Company where he retired after 30 years from the Ypsilanti Michigan factory in 2003.
Chuck retired with his beloved wife and best friend Judy to Citrus Spring in 2004. Chuck was an avid bowler and loved Fishing and Camping with his wife and friends. Chuck is a member of Moose Lodge 2308 of Dunnellon.
Chuck was preceded in death by his infant son Augustine Walter Hindbaugh, his parents Augustine and Betty, his sister Linda (Haddix) and brothers Dan and Rick Hindbaugh, and his great granddaughter Lilliana Hindbaugh. Chuck is survived by his wife Judy, his Son Charles Lee II & Virginia (Irons), JBLM, WA; six grandchildren [Celia (Joseph Malagon), Fort Huachuca, AZ; Chali (Carlos Munoz), Olympia, WA; , Acea (Jasmine) Hindbaugh, Fort Polk, LA; Charles Lee III, Elijah and Levi Hindbaugh, JBLM, WA, five Great Grandchildren (Samson, Isaac, Carlos, Abner and Naomi), and brother Mark (Marilyn) Hindbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested donations be made payable to the Military Police Regimental Association, send to 3405 Alder St SW, McChord field, WA 98439.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a Memorial Visitation starting at 1:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL, 34432. (352)489-2429.
Condolences may be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
