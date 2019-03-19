Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Anona Cemetery (Serenity Gardens)
Largo, FL
Charles Martin Johnson Obituary
Charles Martin Johnson, age 81, Inverness, FL passed away at home on March 15, 2019 under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Mr. Johnson was born in Ocala, Florida on May 9, 1937 to the late Martin and Faith Elizabeth (Barry) Johnson and resided in Largo, FL before moving to Inverness. He owned and operated his own landscaping business, having worked for several of the local contractors in the area. He formerly attended the Church of God.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years, Sue (House) Johnson; 2 children, Jeff Johnson and his wife Heather, Inverness; Jason Johnson and his wife, Tiffany, Lecanto; 1 sister, Susan Wilbur, Inverness; 1 grandchild, Jordyn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Johnson and a granddaughter, Megan Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness with The Rev. Ronnie Reid, pastor of the Crystal River Church of God officiating. Burial will follow the next day in Anona Cemetery, (Serenity Gardens) Largo, FL. at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM Wednesday until the hour of service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
