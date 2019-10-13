Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Tepe


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Robert Tepe Obituary
Charles Robert Tepe, better known to his friends as Charlie, of Citrus Springs, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Sturgill Hospice House in Brooksville. He was 77.
Charlie was born on August 14, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1957, where he attended Muncie Central High School, graduating in 1961. Charlie worked for a time in his uncle's Rite Way shoe shop, then at Parkview Market, National Tea, and Standard Grocery.
While he was working for Standard Grocery, Charlie joined the Army National Guard, where he served in the 501st Airborne Infantry Regiment, and attended jump school in Fort Benning, Georgia; jungle warfare school in Panama; and winter warfare school at Fort Greely, Alaska.
In 1967, Charlie purchased a Pepperidge Farm franchise, eventually moving his business to Colorado, where he resided in Boulder, Arvada, and Louisville before retiring to Citrus Springs, Florida in 2002.
During his retirement, Charlie was an active member of his community, serving in the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Public Service Officer (PSO) Program since 2006. He was elected Secretary of the Citrus Springs Civic Association, served as Coordinator of the Citrus Springs Surveillance Unit, and was a member of the Citizens' Academy Alumni Association, the Florida Sheriffs Association, and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
He is survived by his daughter, Kara, and son-in-law, James Henry, of Frederick, Colorado; his daughter, Tina Burns of Bradenton, Florida; his son, Steven, and daughter-in-law Jill-Marie Tepe, of Fort Collins, Colorado; his grandchildren, JP Henry, Khail Henry, Skylar Henry, Morgan Burns, Teri Rivera, Mathew Whyte, Gray Razo, Joseph Tepe, and Christopher Tepe; his great grandson, Dillon Rivera; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Tepe, Jr. and Lorena Stith; his brother, Richard Joseph Tepe; his grandmother, Maggie Jane Stith; and his beloved Aunt Flora Mae Hudson.
A celebration of life service is being planned at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Citrus Springs Crime Watch, an organization that was dear to Charlie.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of the Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL. 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now