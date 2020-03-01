|
|
Charles W. Coker, 88, of Inverness died on November 30, 2018 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. Charles was born on September 25, 1930 in Nashville, TN, son of Thurmon and Rubye Coker. He was a veteran in the US Army serving in Korea. Charles was an automobile mechanic. He moved to Inverness in 1997 from Tampa, FL. Charles was a member of the Church of Christ in Inverness.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Coker of Inverness; two sons, Ronald L. Coker and wife Lynn of Citrus Springs, FL and Richard A. Coker of Inverness, FL; brother, Ray D. Coker and wife Evelyn of Hopkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Clinton Charles John Coker and his wife Sarah of Citrus Springs, FL, Shauna O'Steen and husband Willis of Homosassa, FL, and Stacey Clyatt and husband Roy of Crystal River, FL; and four great grandchildren, Landon Charles Coker and Harper Louise Coker both of Citrus Springs, FL and Haylea O'Steen and McKenzey O'Steen both of Homosassa, FL.
Funeral services for Mr. Coker will be held graveside at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where he will be interred along with his wife, Shirley Coker who passed on February 1, 2020. Reverend Leon Jennings will preside. Military Honors for Mr. Coker will be provided by the Inverness #4337. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to HPH Hospice, 2939 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020