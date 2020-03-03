Charles W. Coker, 88, of Inverness died on November 30, 2018. Shirley Coker, 81, of Inverness, died on February 1, 2020.
Funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Coker will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Reverend Leon Jennings will preside. Military Honors for Mr. Coker will be provided by the Inverness VFW #4337. To follow the funeral procession, meet at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness at noon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020