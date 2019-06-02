Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. Harrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte L. Harrison Obituary
Charlotte L. Harrison, age 91, of Inverness, FL passed away May 22, 2019 at Avante of Inverness. A Celebration of Life Service for Charlotte will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 AM, with Pastors Tom Thomas and Dr. Ray Kelley from the First Christian Church of Inverness officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now