Charlotte L. Harrison, age 91, of Inverness, FL passed away May 22, 2019 at Avante of Inverness. A Celebration of Life Service for Charlotte will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 AM, with Pastors Tom Thomas and Dr. Ray Kelley from the First Christian Church of Inverness officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 2, 2019