Charlotte Langley
1927 - 2020
Charlotte Langley, 93 of Homosassa, FL passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at Sugarmill Manor Assisted Living Facility.
She was born February 3, 1927 in Boston, MA. Charlotte graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Biology from the University of New Hampshire. She moved to Florida from Waynesboro, TN where she was a homemaker and a member of the United Methodist Church.
She wore many hats as a volunteer and advocate for the less fortunate in her community. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, poetry, sewing, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Beginning in 2017 Charlotte enjoyed expanding her understanding of and respect for others while a member of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists of Citrus Springs, FL.
A service will be arranged there by the family at a later date.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Elden Langley.
She is survived by her children Cathy, Earl and Glen Langley and Roberta Page, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation to Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists or The Path of Citrus County. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements. Her resilience and positive attitude inspired all who knew her. May she rest in Peace.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
