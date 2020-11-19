It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the death of our mother, sister and grandmother and friend to many, Charlotte May Taylor, 82, who died suddenly on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Crystal River, FL.; She was born into this life on June 18, 1938 in Warren, Ohio. She leaves behind her daughters Theresa Slusher (David), Farmdale, OH, Debra Feller (Lee), Garrettsville, OH; Linda Taylor, Johnson, OH; a son Larry "Rick", her sisters, Shirley Brown, Lenoir City, TN and Delores Stroup (Richard), St.Paul, MN; her grandchildren, D.J. Slusher (Jessica), Dustin Slusher (Courtney), Lee Feller, Jr., Tonya Weaver,(Lamar), Ben Taylor, Verica Frye, Melissa Lester, Jack Lester, Sabrina Gates, Richard Myers; her great grandchildren, Tyler Slusher, Cheyanne Slusher, Alexis Slusher, Ashtin Slusher, Max Feller; Charlotte was the daughter to the late Adelbert Earl Ward and Clara Elizabeth (Flick) Ward.
Charlotte spent her childhood in Craig Beach, Lake Milton; and her adult life in Warren, Ohio, After thirty years of employment with Packard Electric, Charlotte and her late husband, Dick retired and moved to Florida in 1999. She enjoyed fishing, working around the house, gardening and shopping. She will always be remembered and loved dearly in our hearts for years to come until we can see her and enjoy her company again in that celestial city with our Lord and Savior. Thank you mom, sister and grandma and friend for the beautiful memories you shared with us throughout the years, we'll see you later and may you rest in peace with Jesus.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Taylor; daughters; Mary Taylor, Shirley Lester.
Funeral Services celebrating Charlotte's life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.