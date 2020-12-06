1/1
Charlotte (Owenby) Russell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Owenby Russell, 83, of Hernando, FL passed away under the care of Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL on November 25, 2020.
She was born to the late Reverend Taft and Beatrice (Power) Owenby on March 19, 1937 in Marietta, Georgia.
She married her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert, on December 29, 1956 and raised two children together, Robert Brian Russell (Kim) and Karen Russell Bean (Mark), both of Georgia.
Charlotte and her husband made Citrus County their home in 2001 when they moved here from their hometown of Marietta, GA. Charlotte worked as an X-Ray Technician for the majority of her life and loved her family, gardening, being outdoors and tending to her flowers.
She is lovingly remembered as a strong woman of Christian faith and was loved by so many in her family, community and church. Charlotte was Baptist by faith.
Those left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her husband, Robert; her two children, Brian Russell (Kim) and Karen Bean (Mark) of Georgia; her four sisters, Billie Sawyer of Georgia, Martha Naessig of Florida, Joyce Warren of Georgia, and Taftene Baker of Georgia; and her two cherished grandchildren, Corbin and Brianna.
A small family gathering will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA later in December with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held at her church at a later date.
Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved