Charlotte Owenby Russell, 83, of Hernando, FL passed away under the care of Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL on November 25, 2020.
She was born to the late Reverend Taft and Beatrice (Power) Owenby on March 19, 1937 in Marietta, Georgia.
She married her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert, on December 29, 1956 and raised two children together, Robert Brian Russell (Kim) and Karen Russell Bean (Mark), both of Georgia.
Charlotte and her husband made Citrus County their home in 2001 when they moved here from their hometown of Marietta, GA. Charlotte worked as an X-Ray Technician for the majority of her life and loved her family, gardening, being outdoors and tending to her flowers.
She is lovingly remembered as a strong woman of Christian faith and was loved by so many in her family, community and church. Charlotte was Baptist by faith.
Those left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her husband, Robert; her two children, Brian Russell (Kim) and Karen Bean (Mark) of Georgia; her four sisters, Billie Sawyer of Georgia, Martha Naessig of Florida, Joyce Warren of Georgia, and Taftene Baker of Georgia; and her two cherished grandchildren, Corbin and Brianna.
A small family gathering will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA later in December with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held at her church at a later date.
Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
