Cheryl Ann DeVore, age 75, surrounded by family and dear friends, was lifted up to our heavenly father, Saturday, June 27, 2020 to join God's kingdom in praise and worship. She is reunited with the love of her life, Ronald DeVore (United States Army), whom preceded her in death, September 10, 2010 and a son, Donald William Schiel, August 7, 2019.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Ernestine Lucille Lombard who is 94 years young residing in Colorado, her son Jeffrey James Schiel and wife Mary (Michigan), her step-son Todd DeVore and wife Becky (Alabama) and grandson's Jeremy Ryan Schiel (California) and Milo Devore (United States Air Force, California) and granddaughter Brittany Chase-Schiel (Colorado) as well as a sister, Shirley Williams (Colorado).

Cheryl loved all people and served as an Elder for the First Presbyterian Church, Inverness, Florida. Cheryl also was involved with Stephen Ministries for many years, providing comfort and love to all who needed supplement pastoral care and support.

She was a strong member of the community in Naples, Florida where she and Ron lived before moving to Hernando, Florida in 2006. She was born in Denver, Colorado but also lived in California, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Washington. Cheryl was an avid game player, enjoying friendly card & tile games, golf and sporting events dearly loving the Tampa Rays. A member of an eight lady book club, Cheryl loved to read and was devoted to her friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and love to Cheryl's beautiful friends and their wonderful families for their kindness and selfless devotion and for the wonderful meals and desserts!

We also want to thank all the nurses and Dr. Glenn with Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) of Citrus County, Florida and Cheryl's neighbor and Dr. Craig England for his kindness.

In Cheryl's honor, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, 3075 South Florida Avenue, Inverness, Florida 34450.

Dr. Dennis Bennett, a longtime friend and servant in ministry, will be officiating. Face masks would be appreciated and there will be a sanitizing station set up by the entrance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone that would like to make a memorial contribution in Cheryl's behalf, to please make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington, Avenue, Inverness, Florida 34450.

