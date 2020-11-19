Cheryl Anne Lovaas Nadal, 73, of Crystal River, FL. passed away on November 13th 2020. She was born on May 9th 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Her commitment towards her career at RE/MAX Realty ONE, earned her many prestigious awards. She accomplished yearly, Multimillion Dollar Producer awards, Presidents RACC award, RE/MAX Hall of Fame, Realtor of the Year 2009, The Emeritus award, for 40 years of service, was in the RE/MAX International 100% Club and earned many more. She was a Director of the RPAC and volunteered a lot of her time at the RACC. She also sponsored a child every year for Christmas through the Family Resource Center. Cheryl sponsored all her grandchildren through all their desired Sports, endeavors and interests. Cheryl went above and beyond for her clients, colleagues, subcontractors and any services used throughout her profession. If you ever crossed paths with Cheryl through her passion of being a Realtor, then you developed a genuine friendship.

Cheryl graduated from Palmetto High School in Miami, Fl. Class of 1965.

Cheryl is survived by and will be missed dearly by her two sons, Victor Nadal Jr. and Vincent Troy Nadal, her Daughters in law, Connie and Michelle Nadal. Her heart and soul, Grandchildren: Laynee 24, Leighann 20, Victor III 18, Lynnsey 16, Karson 14, and Payton 9, Nadal. She is also survived by her Dear Aunt Phyliss Colquitt and cousin Ina Salome McNab, her nephews Jeremy and Eric Kaiser and their families, her other cousins in Belize and the Republic of Panama, her God Daughter, Yvette Sholes Baldner, her life-long Best Friends, Theresa and Ben Brown, Her Soul Sisters Gail and Sandee David and has touched so many more lives of her friends and family that exceed the ability to mention everyone. Her love was spread deep throughout the community.

Cheryl was preceded by her parents Norma and Leonard Lovaas, her sister Barbara Kaiser and cousin Sybil Dixon.

In Cheryl's personal time, she enjoyed, Shopping, attending all her grandchildren's achievements and commitments, spending time with her friends and family, traveling, taking care of her Dear Aunt Phee and serving her community. Her generosity was second to none.

Cheryl's wishes are to have her remains spread over The Garden of Peace at the United Methodist Church of Crystal River. Further developments of upcoming services will be announced at a later date.

Mom, Grammy, MeMe, you left us too soon. You are loved more than we ever said or did. We all know you are with us in spirit. Love you.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

