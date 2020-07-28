Cheryl was one of my very first Baypoint Junior High School friends when I moved to St. Petersburg from Sarasota and we stayed friends through our years at Lakewood High School. Even though we lost touch after graduation, we always picked up where we left off when we had the opportunity to see each other at class reunion's or other events. Her contagious laugh will be forever missed in this world, God got a good one to cheer everyone up in Heaven. My deepest condolences to the family. Debi Wood Sibley

Debora J Sibley

Friend