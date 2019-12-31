|
Chester Donald "Don" Grenade, Sr., age 75, of Crystal River, FL passed away December 22, 2019 at his home. Don was born on June 21, 1944 in Columbia, SC to Chester D., Sr. and Nancy Helen (Karbowski) Grenade. Don moved to Citrus County 5 years ago from the Florida Keys. He was a retired Submariner from the U.S. Navy. Don was a member of the and past commander of the AM Vets.
Survived by four children, Gary and his wife Lynda Grenade, Robert Grenade, Timothy and his wife Dawn Grenade, Chester "Donnie", III and his wife Crystal Grenade; one sister Helen Marie Grenade; one brother Gary Steve Grenade.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. when full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and the All County Honor Guard.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019