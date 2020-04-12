Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christa Riegen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christa Riegen, 77 of Homosassa Springs, Florida died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida. She was born on January 24,1943 in Sindorf, Germany. Christa immigrated to New Jersey with her family to work on her Uncle's chicken farm. She graduated from Hunterdon Central High School Class of 1961. She would go on to mother three children, Christa, Lisa and Mark.

Christa moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1980 where she became highly active in the Right to Life movement. During this time she sponsored numerous unwed mothers into her home for comfort in their time of need. Christa was a life-long student of art, oil painting and working in pastels and charcoal were her favorite mediums. In 1998 Christa obtained her United States Citizenship - one of her proudest moments. Christa was a lover of collecting and selling antiques along with her husband, Ed. Together they traveled throughout the United States on many antiquing adventures where they would acquire stock of all sorts to sell in her store, Christa's World Antiques. After over a decade of wheeling and dealing, she and Ed cashed out of the wonderful world of antiques and retired to the sunshine and manatees in Homosassa Springs, Florida. Christa enjoyed playing canasta with friends and continued dabbling in oils through her art club in Riverhaven Village. Christa and Ed also enjoyed catching up with old friends through their travels across the country.

Christa was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Reiner Reuter, her husband, Edward Riegen and her brother Jakob Reuter. She is survived by her children Christa (Bill) Ubel, Lisa Hancock, and Mark (Tuesday) Riegen as well as her brother Josef (Marlin) Reuter.

Christa will be laid to rest in Highland Cemetery in Hopewell, New Jersey next to her beloved husband of 50 years, Edward Riegen.

Private services will be held at Hooper Funeral Home.

