Christine A. Ordway, 51, passed away at her home Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019.

Christine was born Mar. 28, 1967, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Davis Chaffee and Penelope Chaffee. She grew up in Crystal River and Apopka, Florida and graduated from Forest Lake Academy in 1985.

Christine enjoyed a successful career with Landmark Community Newspapers, LLC as a general manager of community newspapers in central Florida. She also served as ministry assistant to several senior pastors and youth ministers at North Oak Baptist Church in Citrus Springs, Florida, and Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, KY.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved laughing, hot days and sunny beaches. Christine lived her Christian faith, uplifting and encouraging those around her with a infectious smile.

Christine is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Ordway; daughter Ashley (Chris) Doers of Tampa, Florida; son Jeremy (Justine) Ordway of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two brothers, Dan Chaffee of Holly Tree, Alabama and Scott (Teresa) Chaffee, of Palm Harbor, Florida; two sisters Kim (Jimmy) Albury of Homosassa, Florida and Debbie (Jeff) Pace of Orlando, Florida; parents Davis (Vicki) Chaffee of Silver Springs, Florida and Penelope (Leif) Chaffee of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky; grandparent Jack Hinman of Malone, New York; and many nephews and nieces.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, KY., with Rev. Erdie Carter, Jr. and Rev. Stan Stewart officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and cards of sympathy, the family requests donations be made in Christine's memory to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America, funding medical research to cure these decreases at

www.justgiving.com/Christine-Ordway.

Condolences may be expressed online at

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

