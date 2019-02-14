Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Chmielewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (Jerzewski) Chmielewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine (Jerzewski) Chmielewski Obituary
Christine (nee Jerzewski), died October 12, 2017, age 83, the beloved wife of Edwin Francis Chmielewski. Christine and Edwin celebrated 64 years of marriage this past September. She is survived by son Michael C. Chmielewski, daughter Sharon M. Lyke, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Her first 44 years were spent in Buffalo, NY working at BS/BC before managing A.MA.'s and finally the Lerner Store in Niagara Falls, NY. Christine relocated to Marlton, NY (1978) and managed Mothercare Store in Cherry Hill, NJ before retiring in 1996 as Office Manager for Temple Orthopedics in Marlton, NJ. Christine did Hospice volunteering in NJ and FL, moving to FL in 2001. She also volunteered at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, was a member of the SMWCC LGA, Ladies of West Citrus Elks #2693 and St. Thomas Women's Guild. Christine was loved by all for the quilts she freely made for family, friends, Parishioners, Battered Women's Shelter and the tote school bags for Children Advocacy Center (Jessie's Place).
Christine was cremated on October 14th. A Celebration of Life Mass was held on October 25th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Homosassa, FL. and her Inurnment took place at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL. Services were untrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now