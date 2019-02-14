Christine (nee Jerzewski), died October 12, 2017, age 83, the beloved wife of Edwin Francis Chmielewski. Christine and Edwin celebrated 64 years of marriage this past September. She is survived by son Michael C. Chmielewski, daughter Sharon M. Lyke, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Her first 44 years were spent in Buffalo, NY working at BS/BC before managing A.MA.'s and finally the Lerner Store in Niagara Falls, NY. Christine relocated to Marlton, NY (1978) and managed Mothercare Store in Cherry Hill, NJ before retiring in 1996 as Office Manager for Temple Orthopedics in Marlton, NJ. Christine did Hospice volunteering in NJ and FL, moving to FL in 2001. She also volunteered at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, was a member of the SMWCC LGA, Ladies of West Citrus Elks #2693 and St. Thomas Women's Guild. Christine was loved by all for the quilts she freely made for family, friends, Parishioners, Battered Women's Shelter and the tote school bags for Children Advocacy Center (Jessie's Place).

Christine was cremated on October 14th. A Celebration of Life Mass was held on October 25th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Homosassa, FL. and her Inurnment took place at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL. Services were untrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.

