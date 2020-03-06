Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Lecanto, FL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Lecanto, FL
Christine Grace (Olsson) Conrad

Christine Grace (Olsson) Conrad Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Grace Conrad (Olsson). She passed away at her home in Hernando, FL on March 3, 2020. She was 68 years old. Christie was born and raised in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
She was the youngest of 15 children by Stella and Andrew Olsson.
Her siblings were Ernest, Grace, Patricia, Pauline, Genevive, Andrew, William, Sally, James, Virginia, Carl, Stanley, John and Richard.
Christie raised her 3 children, Erik Gray (Jennifer) Heather Gray, and Janel Gaffney (Jason) in Stoneham, MA. She worked for many years at the Boston Registry.
Christie and her husband, Paul, retired to Hernando, FL in 1994 where she worked for over 20 years at Linda lane state Farm Insurance Company.
Her pride and joy were her 5 grandchildren, Kassidy, Eryka, Jared, Julia, Grayson and great grandson, Shane.
Family will receive friends from 5-6PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
