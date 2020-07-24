Christine Harvin, 54 of Holder passed away July 16, 2020. Flowers May be received at The J.T.Campbell Funeral Home in Brooksville on Friday July 24, from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by her viewing from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

Celebration of Life will be held at The First Assembly of God Inverness Florida at 11 am on Saturday July 25, 2020 with Bishop Leonard T. Smith Eulogist. The Interment will be held at The Crystal Memorial Gardens Crystal River Florida. Professional Services are Entrusted to J.T.Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. 352 587-8080 'When You Need us Most"

