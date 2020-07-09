1/1
Christopher Webb
Christopher Howard Webb, age 35, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was born in Inverness, FL on September 7, 1984, raised by Stephen Webb and family. A graduate of Citrus High School. Christopher was a local business owner of Christopher Webb Painting.
Christopher will be joined with his father Stephen Webb and cousin Brian Hepfer. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Nicole and her brother, Dean; Nephew, Julius; 3 sisters, Patricia, Jamie, and Jessica; 2 brothers, Kevin and Johnny; Christopher's dog, Max as well as a host of family and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held on July 11th at 3pm, at Charles E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Christopher Webb fund.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
