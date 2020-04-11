Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cicely Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cicely Walker Thomas, age 74, of Homosassa, FL, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family including RN Ginger Thomas. Cicely was born on January 4, 1946, in Tampa, FL, to William Mackie, Jr. and Marion Borden Walker.

Cicely is survived by her brothers William M. Walker III (Carol), of Ft. Myers and Willard (Buzz) Walker, and sister Marion Walker, both of

Homosassa. Cicely is also survived by her husband of 50 years, Jesse (Tommy) Thomas III and sons Jesse Thomas IV (Ginger) of Augusta, GA, and William Walker Thomas (Rachel) of Gainesville, FL. Also surviving Cicely are three grandchildren, Jesse (Jay) Thomas V, Lydia Noel Thomas and Allie Elizabeth Thomas, all of Augusta. Cicely is also survived by cousins Bonnie (Jim) Copeland, Robby (Shari) Webb, John (Debra) Borden, Marianne Borden (Bobby) McConnell and Christopher (Lisa) Borden, all of Tampa, and Katherine (Bill) Starr of Yakima, WA, Billy Webb of Atlanta, and Mary Frakes of Cambridge, MA, and many nieces and nephews.

Cicely was a graduate of Plant High School, Tampa, Florida State University, University of South Florida (Masters) and University of Florida (Specialist). Cicely's career as an educator included teaching at Lecanto Primary and Pleasant Grove Elementary schools, Assistant Principal and Principal at Citrus Springs Elementary and Principal at Lecanto Primary schools.

Cicely was active in Chi Omega Sorority, The Junior League of Charleston, WV and St. Anne's Episcopal Church of Crystal River. Cicely was President of the Daughters of the King at St. Anne's for several years.

