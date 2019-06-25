The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Claire P. Bassett, age 85, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 4:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Claire was born to Steven and Mary Kunik on September 17, 1933 in Nyack, NY. She died June 21, 2019 in Inverness, FL.

She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Nyack, NY and enjoyed operating the switchboard, she would often reminisce about the experience. Claire met her first husband Herman V. Huber while roller skating. They had two children, both boys. Soon after the birth of their second son she lost her husband to an illness. Claire raised her two children by herself. Later she returned to work at telephone company where she was employed as an Engineering Clerk. That is where she met Edward Bassett, they were soon married and eventually retired and moved to Florida. Claire and Ed were married for 36 years.

Claire was a warm and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Family was everything to her. She enjoyed going to the gym and socializing with family and friends. Claire had a good sense of humor and she liked to laugh, we all enjoyed a warm and loving relationship with her.

Survivors include her husband, Edward Bassett, two sons: Anthony Huber and Steven Huber, daughter, Beverly Grace, brother, Steven Kunik, sister, June Kunik, and 3 Grandchildren. Claire was well liked and respected by those fortunate to know her. Many kind words have been spoken on her behalf and she will be missed by all who knew her and we pray that she rests in peace.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary