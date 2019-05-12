Claire J. Boostrom, 86, of Inverness, FL passed away April 26, 2019. He was born in McVille, ND on June 27, 1932 to the late Arthur and Ida (Claussen) Boostrom. Claire served our country honorably in the U.S. Army, then moved to Clearwater, FL to work as a technician in rocket guidance for Honeywell, Corp. where he remained for 25 years. He moved to the Inverness area in 1987 and spent his time doing what he loved most, building projects and fixing just about anything for himself and anyone who needed him.

He was cherished by his friends and neighbors for his perpetual cheerful smile, words of encouragement, kindness, compassion, and will be missed every day by all. Claire is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Brady and her husband Matt; brother Dennis Boostrom and his wife Rosemary; and sister Janice Louise Felton, and predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Boostrom.

Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary