Clara E. (Klingensmith) Becker
Age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, of Inverness, FL formerly of Jeannette, PA. She was predeceased by her husband H.T. "Mooney" Becker; and son Ronald Becker; beloved mother of Vickie Evans of Winchester, VA, and Sana DiTommason of Bluffton, SC; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; dear friend of Carl Broman.
Clara was a former employee of Beall's Department Store at Inverness, FL for over 18 years. Her passion was gardening. Her love was family, friends and especially her feline companions, Miss Kitty and Blackie. She had a fun, loving spirit with an infectious smile and sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
There will be NO VIEWING. A Memorial Service will be announced later. Arrangements by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Pittsburgh, PA, 412-921-3661 www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019