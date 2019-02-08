Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Clara G. Radford


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara G. Radford Obituary
Clara G. Radford, 75, of Crystal River, FL passed away February 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and Vitas Hospice.
She was born on January 15, 1944 in Miami, FL to George and Valeria Power. She moved to the area in 1991 from Miami and was a member of Riverside Christian Fellowship in Hernando, FL.
Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard Ray Radford and her sister Madeline Lee Power. She is survived by her children John Ray (Tonya) Radford, Barbara Jean Powers, Michael Duane (Mary) Radford and Christopher Eric (Jessica) Radford; sister Patricia Dale Bedford; 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends for visitation from 3-4PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 4PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
