Clara Odell Lindsey, age 86, Inverness, FL passed away February 24, 2019 in the Sturgill Hospice Facility in Brooksville, Clara was born in Tuskegee, AL on June 4, 1932 to the late Leon and Clara (Shoffeitt) Greene and moved to Citrus County in 1976 from Miami, FL. She retired from First Federal Savings & Loan Association after 14 years of service as the Vice-President of the loan service department. Clara was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inverness. Active in her community, she spent many hours donating her time to the Citrus Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast.

Left to mourn her loss are 2 step daughters, Paulette Anderson, Miami, FL and Janice Harben, Atlanta, GA; 2 grandchildren, Timothy Harben and Matthew Williams; 3 nieces, Jane Beason, Edgefield, SC, Charlotte Sherrill, Inverness; Laverne Underwood, Columbus, GA. She was preceded in death by her son, William Douglas Kimmons in 1993; 3 husbands, William Kimmons, William Anderson in 1977, and Edward Lindsey in 2003. Her brothers predeceased her as well. They were Douglas, William, and Leon Greene and her sister, Doris Greene.

Graveside services for Clara, will be conducted on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Dunnellon Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dunnellon, with Rev. Tom Thomas of the First Christian Church in Inverness, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary