Clarence "Skip" George, age 87, of Inverness, passed into glory on March 28, 2019 at Sturgill Hospice Care in Brooksville, FL. Skip was born on March 31, 1931 in Lackawanna, N.Y. to the late Bessie Isabel (Coon) and Clarence Milton George, Jr. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean conflict serving aboard the USS Missouri. After his military service he became a steelworker for the Bethlehem Steel Company. On January 2, 1970 Skip married Millie with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. He and Millie made Florida their home in 1984 after relocating from Hamburg, NY, and settled in Citrus County in 2001. A Christian by faith, he faithfully worshipped at the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. Skip was a lifetime member of both the American Legion Post #527 in Hamburg, N.Y. and the Inverness, FL VFW #4337. He was also a member of the USS Missouri BB63 Association. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling, reading Clive Cussler books and fishing. Skip also loved working in his yard and keeping it in tip top shape.

In addition to his beloved wife Millie, those left to mourn Skip's passing include his daughters: Jocelyn (Roger) Warner, Barbara (Howard) Warner; sons: Richard (LuAnn) VanRemmen, Jeffrey (Lucia) George, David (Deborah) George; seven much loved grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Skip's life and commitment to his country will be honored during a graveside service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard and a spiritual message will be shared by the Reverend Tom Beaverson of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. Friends are invited to join Skip's family in the procession to the cemetery that will depart from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home promptly at 10:15 AM on the morning of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice, 12242 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

