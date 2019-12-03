Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark Henry Gunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark Henry Gunn Obituary
Clark Henry Gunn, age 91, Floral City, FL passed away November 29, 2019 at the Royal Dalton House in Homosassa, FL. Mr. Gunn was born in Valrico, FL to the late Arthur Gunn and Gertrude Davis Gunn and moved to Citrus County in 1985 from Tampa where he owned and operated Gunn Printing for many years. He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Left to cherish his memory are 4 children: Michael J. Gunn and Patrick (Shannon) Gunn, both of Tampa; 2 daughters: Carol (Paul) Dolcemascolo, Floral City and Linda (John) Crandall, Weeki Wachee, FL; 2 brothers, Donald and Chester Gunn, both of Brandon, FL; 1 sister, Laura Conard, Lakeland, FL; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 brothers, and sisters and his wife, Edna Mae Gunn on November 15, 2011.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. from Florida National Cemetery. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Vitas Hospice, P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. Arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now