Clark Henry Gunn, age 91, Floral City, FL passed away November 29, 2019 at the Royal Dalton House in Homosassa, FL. Mr. Gunn was born in Valrico, FL to the late Arthur Gunn and Gertrude Davis Gunn and moved to Citrus County in 1985 from Tampa where he owned and operated Gunn Printing for many years. He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Left to cherish his memory are 4 children: Michael J. Gunn and Patrick (Shannon) Gunn, both of Tampa; 2 daughters: Carol (Paul) Dolcemascolo, Floral City and Linda (John) Crandall, Weeki Wachee, FL; 2 brothers, Donald and Chester Gunn, both of Brandon, FL; 1 sister, Laura Conard, Lakeland, FL; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 brothers, and sisters and his wife, Edna Mae Gunn on November 15, 2011.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. from Florida National Cemetery. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Vitas Hospice, P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. Arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019