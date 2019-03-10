Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell , FL
View Map
Clarola Ruth Reeves, 95 of Sanford, went to be with the Lord Jesus on March 6, 2019, at Hospice in Altamonte Springs, FL. Mrs. Reeves was born on April 8, 1923, in Cynthiana, Indiana, to the late Ralph Emerson Bragdon and Mayme Lowe Bragdon. She came to Florida in 1985 from Wheaton, Illinois.
She worked for Western Union, Fiat Allis, and she was a homemaker. She loved her family and celebrated with big birthdays and Christmases. We will remember her Meme kisses and her happy dance. She was known by all for her kindness, and was often called precious and sweet. She and her husband met in church and raised their family in church. The most important thing to her was that her children loved Jesus. She taught them how to memorize scripture and how to call on the name of Jesus for everything. She was a prayer warrior. Her church families over the years were Bethel Temple Assembly in Chicago, IL, First Assembly of God in Wheaton, IL, First Assembly of God in Inverness, FL, Covenant Church of God in Floral City, FL , Calvary Church in Inverness, FL and Lifeway Community Church in Sanford, FL.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Ruth "Gail" Pastor and husband John of Hernando and June Lorraine Black and her husband Cliff of Sanford, FL; her 7 grandchildren: Luke Pastor, Cheri Pastor Thomas, Jazmin Reeves Brokaw, Forest Reeves, Candace Black Nance, Casi Black Baker and Christi Black, 11 great-grandchildren, and her sister Chlotiel Work. Clarola was one of 6 children born to Ralph and Mayme. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Ralph Reeves, her son Ralph Reeves Jr. and 4 of her siblings.
A celebration of Clarola's life will be held on March 14, 2019 at 12 noon, at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL with Rev. Luke Pastor, Rev. Dairold Rushing, and Rev. Rick Welshans officiating. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2 p.m., with Rev. Gerald Brown officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
